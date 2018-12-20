Labour rejects another c’ttee on minimum wage

…gives FG Dec 31 to transmit new minimum wage of N30,000 to NASS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE organised labour, Thursday rejected any attempt by the Federal Government to set up another committee on the national minimum wage, describing any such plan as diversionary and delay tactics.



It has also given the Federal Government up to December 31 to transmit the N30,000 new minimum wage to the National Assembly.

The organized labour also told workers to get ready to vote out any political party or candidate that are not supportive of a new minimum wage to them.

These were part of the resolutions in the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by the organised labour in Nigeria attended by the three labour centers in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, the President of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Bobboi Kaigama and the United Labour Congress, ULC, Joe Ajaero.

It stated, “That we reject in its entirety the plan by the federal government to set up another high-powered Technical Committee on the new national minimum wage. It is diversionary and a delay tactics.

“Nigerian workers are urged to be vigilant and prepared to campaign and vote against candidates and Political Parties who are not supportive of the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage.

“Finally Organised Labour will not guarantee industrial Peace and harmony if after the 31st of December 2018, the Draft Bill is not transmitted to the National Assembly.

“This serves as a statutory notice for Organised Labour to recall our suspended Nation-wide Industrial action.”

The organised labour at the meeting reviewed the process of implementation of the New National Minimum Wage and observed that;

“Almost two (2) months of the submission of the report of the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee’s report which included a Draft Bill, no Bill has been submitted to the National Assembly for passage into Law.

“That the federal Government is planning to set up a high-powered Technical Committee which is alien to the Tripartite process and ILO conventions on National Minimum Wage setting mechanism.

“That the National Minimum Wage Committee was both Technical and all-encompassing in its compositions.

“That the National Minimum Wage is not only for Public sector workers but for all workers both Private and Public.”

The organised labour advised the Federal Government to transmit the New National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly on or before the 31st of December 2018.