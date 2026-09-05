‘Say what I’ve done wrong’ – Obi challenges Nigerians

Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has challenged Nigerians to scrutinise his background and publicly identify any wrongdoing he may have committed.

Obi issued the challenge on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a town hall meeting with voters tagged “Obi Talks Nigeria”, where he fielded questions on the 2027 general election.

The former Anambra State governor said he and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had made their personal and educational backgrounds available for public scrutiny.

“I want to give every Nigerian the opportunity to know who I am,” Obi said.

“Both of us have presented our backgrounds, from our dates of birth to our schools, education and all, to the people. You can go and verify our backgrounds worldwide, anywhere.”

Obi’s comments come amid renewed scrutiny of the backgrounds and records of politicians positioning themselves for the 2027 presidential election.

He also made a veiled reference to his legal dispute with Kenneth Okonkwo, his former spokesperson during the 2023 presidential campaign, over alleged defamatory comments concerning their past dealings.

According to Obi, he instituted the legal action after Okonkwo claimed to possess information about his past that could shock Nigerians.

“We have sued somebody in court. He said he knows something he can say and the people will be shocked. I said I want you to say what people will be shocked about,” Obi said.

“And I’m challenging every Nigerian. If there is anything that you know I have done that is wrong, say it out now.

“I’m challenging the world over: if you know anything that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has done that is wrong, say it out now.”

The NDC candidate said anyone aspiring to occupy the highest political office in the country must emerge through a credible and transparent process.

“You cannot continue to answer His Excellency when the process that got you there is not excellent,” he said.