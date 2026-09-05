Tested Before Elected: Why Ogbomoso Should Send Dr. Kunle Adegbite to the House of Representatives

Every election season, Ogbomoso is flooded with promises. Posters go up, jingles play, and candidates who were nowhere to be found for four years suddenly discover the roads of Oriire and the markets of Ogbomoso South. The people of this constituency have learned, painfully, to tell the difference between a politician who promises and a person who delivers.



That is why the candidacy of Dr. Kunle Adegbite for the Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire Federal Constituency deserves a serious look. He is not asking the people to trust a stranger. He is asking them to send to Abuja a son who has already been working for them, at his own expense, for years before he ever sought a vote.



A son of the soil with a proven record



Dr. Adegbite was born and raised in Ogbomoso. He passed through the School of Science, Ogbomoso, and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology before building a career abroad as a board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice. Many of our brightest leave and never look back. He left and kept coming back. Through the Twindad Foundation, which he founded, he built the Twindad House of Grace Orphanage at Hamama, Ogbomoso, a multimillion naira facility with classrooms, a sick bay, dormitories and staff quarters, opened in 2022 to give orphaned and vulnerable children a safe home and an education. That is not a campaign project. It was standing, staffed and caring for children long before any party ticket was on the table.



The record does not stop there. He has awarded scholarships to students who would otherwise have dropped out. He sponsors an annual football competition that keeps our young people engaged and united. He donated a bus to Ogbomoso Parapo, the umbrella body of all Ogbomoso indigenes. As President of Ogbomoso Youth in North America, he led the opening of the association’s liaison office right here at home, so that the diaspora’s resources flow back into the town. And in August this year, the Twindad Foundation rolled out a skill acquisition program across Ogbomoso to train young people to become self-reliant.



When tragedy struck Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota in Oriire earlier this year, and dozens of teachers, pupils and students were abducted, he did not send a press statement. He came home, went to the affected communities, sat with grieving mothers and brought relief materials. The people there know his face because he showed it when it was hard, not only when it was convenient.

A manifesto that matches the man Dr. Adegbite’s 10 point People Centered Manifesto is notable for one simple reason: almost every promise in it is an expansion of something he has already done.

He promises a Youth Enterprise and Innovation Empowerment Program with skills training, mentorship and grants for young entrepreneurs, artisans, farmers and digital innovators. He is already running skills training in Ogbomoso today.



He promises an Education Advancement and Scholarship Scheme. He is already paying school fees.

He promises Accessible Healthcare and Community Wellness through medical outreach, primary healthcare support and maternal care. He is a healthcare professional who has spent years on medical missions. He understands the inside of a clinic, not just the outside of a commissioning ceremony.



He promises a Women and Vulnerable Groups Economic Support Scheme. He built a home for the most vulnerable people in any society, orphaned children, and has kept it running. He promises a Digital Skills and Future Economy Initiative, with free training in information technology, artificial intelligence, coding and digital marketing, so that young people in Ogbomoso can compete for global opportunities without leaving home. This is the kind of forward thinking that our constituency has lacked. The jobs of the next decade will not wait for us to catch up.



The remaining points speak directly to daily life: an Infrastructure and Rural Development Agenda focused on attracting federal intervention for roads, electricity and water; an Agriculture and Food Security Plan for our farmers in Oriire and beyond, with improved seedlings, storage and access to finance; an Employment Creation and Economic Growth Agenda built on partnerships and investment; and a Community Security and Safety Initiative that strengthens collaboration between security agencies and community leaders.



The diaspora bridge that Ogbomoso needs

There is one advantage Dr. Adegbite brings that no other candidate in this race can match. He has spent years associating with Ogbomoso’s Sons and Daughters in North America, and he has already proved that he can turn diaspora goodwill into concrete projects at home: an orphanage, a bus, a liaison office, scholarships. A House of Representatives member with a working network of professionals, investors and institutions abroad is not just a lawmaker.



He is a door through which opportunity, expertise and investment can enter Ogbomoso. His manifesto commitment to partnerships that create jobs and attract investment is credible precisely because he has been building those partnerships for years.



Representation you can actually see



Perhaps the most important promise in the manifesto is the one about accountability. Dr. Adegbite commits to an open-door leadership style, regular constituency reports and town hall meetings, so that the people remain at the center of his representation. Think about what that means in practice. A representative who tells you what he did in Abuja, what bills he sponsored, what projects he attracted and where the money went. A representative who comes home to answer questions, not just to share rice. This is what representation is supposed to look like, and it is what this constituency has too rarely

enjoyed.



The choice before Ogbomoso



Our constituency has real challenges: young people without work, farmers without support, schools that need attention, roads that need repair, and communities that need to feel safe again. These problems will not be solved by someone learning on the job or someone whosees the seat as a reward.



Dr. Kunle Adegbite has already spent his own money, time and energy on Ogbomoso when nothing was at stake for him personally. Imagine what he can do with the authority, budget and platform of the Federal House of Representatives.



Ogbomoso does not need another promise. It needs a proven record and a clear plan. Dr. Kunle Adegbite offers both. Ogbomoso does not need a representative who disappears after elections; it needs a voice that speaks for us, a leader who builds, a servant who listens. Kunle Adegbite is that man. Ogbomoso deserves better, and we cannot afford to waste another four years.



Make sure your Permanent Voter Card is ready. When the time comes, vote for the candidate who was working for you before he needed your vote.



Dr. Kunle Adegbite: A Voice for the People, A Vision for Development, A Commitment to Progress.

Dókítà Kunle Adegbite: Ohùn Àwọn Ará Ìlú, Ìran Fún Ìdàgbàsókè, Ìfaramọ́ Sí Ìlọsíwájú.