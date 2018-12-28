KIDNAPPING: How detectives arrested five suspects in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—FIVE suspected kidnappers have been arrested at their notorious hideouts in Owo, Oba and Ose councils of Ondo State by the troops of 32 Artillery Brigade and police detectives.

No fewer than 15 persons had been kidnapped at these flashpoints in the last two weeks.

A statement by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations Ojo Adenegan, in Akure, said that “the troop was on a three- day intensive Clearance Operation at kidnappers’ hideouts which are being used for various nefarious activities such as collection of ransoms from kidnapped victims, rape and other sundry crimes.

YULETIDE: There’ll be no killings, kidnappings, Rivers CP vows

“The Operation is aimed at ensuring safety of travellers along Owo and Ose roads and also to complement the ongoing efforts of the joint security agencies in the State to curtail the activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“You will recall that some kidnap victims were released a few days back after a shoot-out with some of the kidnappers and also the arrest of two suspects, who are currently undergoing interrogation,’’ he said, adding that the massive deployment is to checkmate the activists of these hoodlums while creating a conducive environment for the communities to carry out their legitimate activities.

He confirmed that three suspects were arrested by the troop.

On its party, the police image maker Femi Joseph said that two suspects were arrested as part of efforts geared at stamping-out kidnapping and related vices in the state.