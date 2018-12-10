IPMAN cautions oil marketers over fuel supply disruption

By Michael Eboh

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has cautioned oil marketers, especially the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, DAPPMA, and the Independent Petroleum Products Importers, IPPI, to desist from acts capable of destabilizing the relative peace recorded in the downstream industry.

In a statement in Abuja, National Secretary of IPMAN, Danladi Pasali, described the recent actions of MOMAN, DAPPMA and IPPI, over the outstanding fuel subsidy claims owed them by the Federal Government, as an act of intimidation and an attempt to frustrate the effort by government to ensure Nigerians have a hitch-free Yuletide celebration.

However, the Federal Government, had last week, stated that it had reached an agreement with petroleum marketers on the settlement of the outstanding subsidy claims, while it stated that the petroleum marketers had assured members of the public of availability of petroleum products, while operations at all depots and sales would continue until further notice.

Pasali argued that it was unfortunate that some groups were more concerned about their personal interest, above national interest, noting that though it was good for the marketers to ask for their rights, but taking such decision to shut down the petroleum sector at this period of festivity or at any other time, was an act of sabotage.

Pasali appealed to the marketers to change their tactics by seeking alternative means to push for their demands, rather than blackmail and sabotage.

He said, “IPMAN members are aware of the government’s efforts to settle the remaining subsidy debts and are determined to assist the government to ensure hitch-free holidays.”

IPMAN, as the oldest association of petroleum marketers and regarded as closest to the end users of petroleum products, will continue to provide services to the public throughout the holidays.”