I’ll take devt to rural communities—Ndoro

African Democratic Congress, ADC, House of Assembly candidate in Burutu North constituency, Mr Oweikeye Ndoro, has assured neglected and remote communities of development if elected.

Speaking at Obotebe, Labolouseigha communities in Burutu council of Delta State, Ndoro said the communities had been neglected by successive leaders from the area.

He also commended party faithful and members of the communities for their support during the primaries.

He said the visit had further afforded him the opportunity to know their priority projects, while vowing to push for those projects if elected.

Mr. Wares Ekiozide, spokesman for Labolou-seigha community, thanked Ndoro for the visit, describing it as rare and promised that the people will vote for those who recognised them.