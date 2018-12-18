ICPC urges electorate, youths to resist vote buying, vote selling

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged the electorate, especially the youths, to resist vote selling, vote-buying and monetary inducement by corrupt politicians.

The Commission’s Acting Chairman, Dr Musa Abubakar, gave the charge at a sensitisation campaign against vote-buying and other electoral malpractices in Port Harcourt.

Represented by Mr Alexander Chukwura, the Zonal Commissioner, Rivers Command, Abubakar said that vote-buying and or vote selling were acts of corruption which fall within the ICPC’s mandate.

He also warned that the commission would rely on the provisions of the ICPC’s Act 2000 to prosecute electoral malpractices.

He advised youths to be agents of positive change and resist being used to commit electoral malpractices but rather work toward electorate transparency and good governance.

In his welcome address, the program’s organiser, Dr Okezie Kelechukwu, urged participants to have an eye to the future and what kind of future to bequeath to their children and generation unborn.

Kelechukwu stated that the aim of the programme was “to draw attention to the evil of corruption and solicit collective energy to resisting these grave evil in the electoral process in Nigeria’’.

Highlight of the event was the taking of the pledge to resist Vote buying and stand for integrity by the electorate.

The event also witnessed goodwill messages and presentation of papers from Resource Persons drawn from the academia, ICPC, the legal profession, Civil Society Organisations, the clergy and the National Orientation Agency. (NAN)