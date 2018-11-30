ICAO recognizes NCAT as institution with highest number of instructors

By Lawani Mikairu

….commences fire simulator training

International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO, has recongnised the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, as an institution with the highest number of instructors in the world for the third year running and a regional training center of Excellence. This is just as the college has commenced fire simulator training.

The Rector of NCAT, Captain Abdulsallam Mohammed disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the 2018 Cabin Crew Fair in Lagos. He said the school was raising the bar in cabin crew training, adding that two weeks ago, the college graduated 40 cabin crew which have been rated on the Boeing 737 and have since joined the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, Captain Mohammed said the institution was introducing an automatic fire simulator in Zaria next year to simulate fire emergencies. He said, “On our part what we are doing to raise the bar in cabin crew training is that we are introducing an automatic fire simulator in Zaria next year the project will be completed, it is first of its kind in this part of Africa”.

“We will be able to simulate scenario that are related to fire and smoke such as seat fire, cabin fire, lavatory and gale fire, so the cabin crew will be able to have a better understanding of these emergencies and become better trained”.

He applauded the organizer of the cabin crew fair for coming up with such programme to bring cabin executives together to brainstorm and network on how to take the profession to a higher level, adding that the turnout of people at the fair was a testimony that the Fair had imparted positively on the industry.

According to him: “ I was pleasantly surprise by the number of people that turned up, virtually every seat was taken so that goes to show that more people are becoming aware of this and more people are showing interest and I believe that the organizer has done a good job and am sure by next year a bigger space will be needed for this fair”.