Aviation firm, European partners tour ministry, NCAT, others

By Ephraim Oseji

Nigeria’s fledging aviation industry can address capacity gaps, address skill shortage and become a regional hub with the right international partnerships that prioritize critical knowledge exchange and skills development, stakeholders in the aviation industry have said.

The remark was made at the end of a one-week tour of key aviation facilities across Lagos, Abuja and Zaria by a delegation from Bulgaria hosted in Nigeria by Braniz & Lloyds Aviation. The visiting team led by the Chief Executive Officer of Plane Care Academy, Viktor Mihaylov, toured the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos; the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Abuja; Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, in Kaduna State.

Chief Executive Officer of Braniz & Lloyds Aviation, Brienze Lawrence, while welcoming the delegation, said: “We are delighted to have you in Nigeria for the next one week. Your presence is a demonstration of the mutually beneficial relationship we have built overtime to advance aviation skills development in Africa, starting from Nigeria.

According to her, “Your visit marks the beginning of a new era for aviation business in Nigeria. I would like to stress the fact that you bring a unique blend of expertise and experience in Aviation Trainings and Aircraft Maintenance services that are greatly needed and highly valued in our country.”

She added that the shortage of skilled staff for MRO services in Nigeria and the limited facilities providing such critical services in Nigeria makes the visit all the more important.

“Your company has built a track record of working with major airlines in Europe, providing European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA)-rated services to ensure safety on land and in the skies. We hope that we will form partnerships to ensure that there is a fine arrangement for also training our youths for global competitiveness in the aviation industry, which is the hallmark of the academy,” Lawrence added.

On his part, the CEO of Plane Care Academy, Viktor Mihaylov, noted that the visit is to have a first-hand experience of what the opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation industry and how there can be harnessed to meet global standards.