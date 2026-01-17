NCAT risks shutdown as unions demand review of staff conditions

By Dickson Omobola

Four unions in the aviation sector have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the management of the Nigerian College Of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria, Kaduna State, over what they described as failure to review staff members’ conditions of service.

The unions warned that if the institution’s management fails to conclude the process within the stipulated time, they would have no alternative than to direct members to withdraw their services.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the General Secretary of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, Olayinka Abioye; General Secretary of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole; Secretary General of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, ANAP, AbdulRasaq Saidu; and General Secretary of National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Waheed Sikiru.

The statement reads: “We have noted with grave concern and indignation Management’s continued act of indecision and unseriousness regarding matters bordering on staff well-being and the promotion of industrial harmony within the college.

“It is on record that, notwithstanding management’s flagrant disregard and discourteous disposition to Principal Officers of our union and indeed our branch officers, we have remained steadfast and focused towards the growth of the college, given its status as the centre of aviation powerhouse and in consonance with our avowed objective of supporting Management as partners in progress.

“It has become obvious, however, that management has been paying lip service to improving the conditions of employment of our members, as evidenced by its latest action or inaction.

“Therefore, take notice that, since the college has chosen to remain the only agency within the sector that has refused to conclude its conditions of service till this time, if the management fails to conclude this review of conditions of Service within 14 days from now, our unions shall have no alternative than to direct our members to withdraw their services forthwith.”