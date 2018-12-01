Group berates APC backs Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

A group called, AAA Strategic communication team, Saturday slammed the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government over its inability to restructure Nigeria, describing the party’s modus operandi as unacceptable and solicited for the support of Nigerians to make the country work again under the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar come 2019.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘Atiku for president 2019, The policy document tells the whole story’ which the chairman of the team, Kenny Okolugbo issued and made available to newsmen.

The group reeled out political and economic deficiencies and inadequacies associated with President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and gave insight on the negative reports against his administration.

They alleged that the APC federal government has borrowed over ten billion US dollars since inception of office in 2015.

The group equally stated that the change agenda only resulted in a loss of over 6million jobs in the country, noting that under APC led administration Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world with an estimation of about 86.9M people living in abject poverty.

“Our grand corruption index has become legendary with withdrawal of N5.8B from the consolidated funds which belong to the three tier of government without approval of the National Assembly thereby violating section 80 sub section 4 of our constitution.

“N33B total money misappropriated instead of being used for IDPs camps in the North-East. 400 demurrage paid by NEMA. 272.2 million duty paid by ministry of Agriculture for expired rice donated by China, 6.779 metric tons of rice which is 162, 696 bags of rice donated since June 2017.

“Total number of foreign banks that have left Nigeria since June 2015 is eight (8). Inflation is still at 11.28% thereby accelerating the misery index which is an indication of hyper inflation and unemployment in the country. Naira further depreciated N370 to a USD”, the statement read.

In view of the above reports therefore, the team advised Nigerians to back the candidacy of Atiku and Peter Obi in other to get Nigeria working again, and noted that Atiku would unbundled NNPC and other investments and create over 2.5 million jobs yearly.

“Restructuring and increasing states’ internally generated revenue alongside matching grants”.

The team equally quoted the The Economist as saying, “No other candidate has the capacity to address these challenges like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar under whose watch as chairman of the National Council on Privatization Nigeria had their highest growth in job numbers”.