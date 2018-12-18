Firm launches e-commerce platform

Zidora Group has stepped up its digital business with the launch of another e-commerce platform.

The new platform, www.arigo.com.ng followed the launch of Zidora errands three months ago, making it the latest addition to the online market space.

The platform offers sellers and consumers a platform where they can meet online to transact business.

Commenting on the new platform, Dr. Arinze Madueke, CEO, Zidora Group, said: “Arigo.com.ng was launched to enable sellers showcase their products. Our goal is to run a robust e-commerce platform that would serve as a one stop digital hub for everything human needs.

“Most times, you find people who have something to sell very urgently but don’t know how to go about it or where to locate the would-be buyer.

“Our plan is to bring sellers and buyers people together; basically helping people meet at the point of their need. We offer special services of getting you anything you want.”

“Both arigo and zidora errands are available on apple and Google play store, Madueke hinted.