Bishop Onah mourns four UNN students, commends Ortuanya’s leadership

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, has joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), community in mourning the death of four students following a tragic incident at an off-campus house party.

Bishop Onah, who paid a condolence visit to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, on Friday, expressed sympathy and solidarity with the university community over the incident.

He commended Ortuanya for his prompt response, particularly his efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and his assurance that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the actual cause of the tragedy.

The cleric expressed admiration for the Vice-Chancellor’s handling of the incident, noting that similar leadership qualities should be demonstrated at other levels of governance in the country.

He also praised the Vice-Chancellor for identifying with the families of the deceased students and ensuring that the surviving students received necessary medical attention.

While consoling the university community, Bishop Onah urged students to heed the Vice-Chancellor’s advice, abide by the institution’s rules and regulations and make judicious use of the opportunity to acquire university education.

He further advised them to conduct themselves responsibly and remain focused on their academic pursuits, which he described as their primary reason for being in the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor had on Thursday declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the deceased students.

Ortuanya also visited the surviving students in various hospitals where they are receiving treatment, assuring them of the university management’s commitment to supporting their medical care and recovery.