Presidency lists eight projects in North Central under Tinubu

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The Presidency has listed eight major areas of development projects being undertaken across Nigeria’s North Central region under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication and Spokesperson to the President, disclosed this in a post on his X platform on Sunday.

The projects, according to Dare, cover road infrastructure and transportation, aviation, power and renewable energy, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, education, security and regional development.

Under road infrastructure and transportation, the listed projects include the Mararaban Jama’a–Pankshin–Langtang–Shendam–River Ibi corridor dual carriageway; Phase II rehabilitation of the Babban-Lamba–Sharan Road; and construction of the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway.

Others are the 600-metre Akwanga Underpass, Lafia Bypass, reconstruction of the Bali–Serti–Gembu Road, construction of the Gembu–Mbamnga–Yang Road, which commenced in early 2025, and improvement of the Jalingo–Wukari corridor.

In the aviation sector, the Presidency listed approval for the construction of an airstrip on the Mambilla Plateau.

On power and renewable energy, the projects include a 40-megawatt hydropower plant at Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam, which is expected to supply electricity to the national grid, as well as irrigation channels to support year-round farming.

The list also includes the deployment of solar-powered mini-grids, installation of solar streetlights and provision of solar home systems to households.

For agriculture and food security, the administration listed the Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Programme, involving the distribution of improved seedlings and fertiliser, alongside agricultural training.

Other interventions include the hybrid potato farming initiative, expansion of irrigated farmland through dam infrastructure and development of agricultural processing centres.

Under women and youth empowerment, the Presidency listed agricultural support for women and young farmers through the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

It also highlighted vocational skills development and certification for women, start-up grants for small businesses, market women empowerment through business training and start-up tools, as well as rural grants and skills development programmes.

In education and human capital development, the listed interventions include the transformation of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology, alongside expanded scholarship and higher education opportunities.

On security, the Presidency identified the planned establishment of a new Army division in Jalingo, Taraba State, and increased security deployment to protect farming communities and improve safety.

The eighth area is regional development, under which the Presidency listed the North Central Development Commission as a long-term regional development initiative.

It also identified ongoing federal road projects aimed at improving connectivity and supporting economic development across the region.

The projects form part of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which the administration says is aimed at improving infrastructure, strengthening economic activities and expanding development opportunities across the country.

See below:

Projects Under the Renewed Hope Agenda in North Central Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Road Infrastructure and Transportation

Mararaban Jama’a–Pankshin–Langtang–Shendam–River Ibi Corridor: Dual carriageway construction.

Babban-Lamba–Sharan Road: Phase II rehabilitation.

Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Biu–Maiduguri Superhighway: Construction of a major inter-regional highway.

Akwanga Underpass: Construction of a 600-metre underpass.

Lafia Bypass: Construction and completion of the bypass.

Bali–Serti–Gembu Road: Reconstruction.

Gembu–Mbamnga–Yang Road: Road construction, commenced in early 2025.

Jalingo–Wukari Corridor: Road improvement.

Aviation Infrastructure

Mambilla Plateau Airstrip: Approval for the construction of an airstrip.

Power and Renewable Energy

Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam: 40-megawatt hydropower plant supplying electricity to the national grid.

Kashimbila Dam Irrigation Project: Irrigation channels supporting year-round farming.

Solar Mini-Grids: Deployment of solar-powered mini-grid electricity systems.

Solar Street lighting Projects: Installation of solar-powered streetlights.

Solar Home Systems: Provision of solar energy systems to households.

Agriculture and Food Security

Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Programme: Provision of improved seedlings, fertiliser and agricultural training.

Hybrid Potato Farming Initiative: Support for improved potato production.

Agricultural Irrigation Development: Expansion of irrigated farmland through dam infrastructure.

Agricultural Processing Centres: Development of facilities for processing agricultural produce.

Women and Youth Empowerment

Renewed Hope Initiative (First Lady’s Intervention): Agricultural support for women and young farmers.

Vocational Skills Development Programme: Training and certification for women.

Start-up Grants Programme: Financial support for women to establish small businesses.

Market Women Empowerment Programme: Provision of start-up tools and business training.

Rural Grants and Skills Development: Grants and vocational training for rural communities.

Education and Human Capital Development

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa Transformation: Conversion into the Federal University of Mining, Engineering and Technology.

Scholarship and Educational Opportunities: Improved access to higher education and university opportunities.

Security Infrastructure

New Army Division in Jalingo: Planned establishment of a new military division.

Strengthened Security Presence: Enhanced security deployment to protect farming communities and improve safety.

Regional Development

North Central Development Commission: Long-term regional development blueprint.

Ongoing Federal Road Projects: Additional road infrastructure projects supporting regional connectivity and economic development.