Lagos debunks N700m billboard permit fee claim

Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has debunked claims that it has increased billboard permit fees to N700 million, describing the allegation as fake news intended to tarnish its image.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He dismissed a social media post alleging that the high cost of billboard permits had made it difficult for the New Democratic Congress to advertise along Lagos roads.

Omotoso described the claim as false and misleading, alleging that it was being circulated by mischievous politicians and their social media supporters.

“This is a lie; a piece of fake news meant to tarnish the image of the government by mischievous politicians and their social media bullies.

“They should be ignored and allowed to swim in their ignorance,” he said.

The commissioner explained that billboards were owned and operated by private advertising practitioners, adding that the most expensive billboard placement in the state cost about N10 million monthly.

He stressed that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) was a regulator and not an operator of billboard structures.

“LASAA does not determine the rates charged by billboard owners.

“The agency’s mandate is to regulate outdoor advertising, administer permits and ensure compliance with the law,” he said.

Omotoso said that Lagos remained committed to democratic principles and equal opportunities for all political parties and candidates.

He urged political parties and outdoor advertising practitioners to comply with established regulatory requirements rather than complain about the rules.

According to him, interested persons seeking registration as outdoor advertising practitioners in Lagos must obtain a non-refundable form of N7 million from LASAA, register with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and fulfil other statutory requirements.

He clarified that the one-off N7 million registration fee for practitioners was distinct from statutory permit fees payable to LASAA and commercial costs associated with media placement, production and other advertising services.

The commissioner said billboard advertisements, including political campaign materials, must be displayed on approved advertising structures operated by registered outdoor advertising practitioners with valid LASAA permits.

He added that such structures must comply with established requirements on location, structural safety and environmental standards.

Omotoso explained that applicable regulatory fees for billboard owners were determined by factors such as the size, format and location of advertising structures, with rates varying across designated zones.

He said LASAA had recently conducted public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement on election campaign advertising guidelines to educate political parties, candidates, practitioners and the public on applicable regulatory requirements.

“The agency maintains its responsibility to ensure that all outdoor campaign materials comply with established regulations,” he said.

The commissioner further said LASAA would remove all election campaign communication materials after the campaign activities at no cost to the public, to restore the city’s visually pleasing state.

He reiterated that the state government remained committed to ensuring a regulated outdoor advertising environment that provided equal opportunities for political parties and candidates.