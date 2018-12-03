Father Mbaka curses Atiku-Obi ticket, says the pair will fail

Father Ejike Mbaka, the chief priest of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu has declared that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, will fail in their bid to unseat incumbent Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Mbaka made the declaration on Sunday, in a video that has now gone viral and also triggered some backlash for the controversial priest, who also predicted the failure of former President Jonathan’s bid for re-election in 2015.

Mbaka’s prediction this year that Gombe governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo will be the next president of Nigeria, had already failed, as the man did not clinch the PDP ticket.

Mbaka announced the curse on Atiku and Obi after Obi, notorious for being stingy, refused to pledge anything to support Mbaka’s church.

The priest declared: “The way you and Atiku are moving will end in shame”.

But in another video, out of the church, Senator Hope Uzodinma, pledged on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a hospital to serve the ministry.

