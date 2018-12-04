Experts promote limb lengthening, reconstruction surgery in Nigerian hospitals

By Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

Orthopaedic services across the country have received a boost with the introduction of a sub specialty of limb lengthening and reconstruction by Nigerian orthopaedics.

To this end, members of the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association, NOA, have urged Nigerians to take advantage of orthopaedic hospitals in the country instead of going abroad.

Speaking in Lagos during the 41st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference with the theme: “Musculoskeletal Problems in Children’ and sub-theme ‘Sports Injuries’, the experts explained that the limb lengthening techniques would salvage most limbs that are amputated in the country.

The President of the Association, Dr. UgoEnweani, also sub specialties like injuries in sports that are presenting challenges in orthopaedic surgery practice, can now be handled.

Enweani explained that yearly, Orthopaedic surgeons gather to interact with emphasis on improvements and challenges in the profession in order to develop ideas and articulate option to address the issues.”

He said the new technique is part of strategies to reduce medical tourism in the country.

Speaking, the Medical Director, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos, Mustafa Alimi, said most of the orthopaedic procedures people travel out of the country for can be done in Nigeria.

“We want to let people know that there are capable hands in our local facilities and most of these orthopedic procedures can be done locally.

“We have the manpower, we have facilities which are the hospitals and we have the knowledge,” he said.

On the new techniques, President, Limb Lengthening & Deformity Correction Society, Dr Isa Nurudeen, said limb lengthening and reconstruction has existed for years but is relatively new in Nigeria.

“The issue of bone lengthening and correction of deformity came based on the knowledge that most parts of the body have the ability to regenerate except the nervous system and that knowledge is what we are using through some techniques and devices to increase the length of bones.

“This sub specialty is aimed at reconstructing the limb. A few of us who were abroad are now using the conference to introduce other surgeons to it. We are building more capacity, with this surgery in place; most of the limb being amputated will be salvaged. “What we do is that we break the bone, allow it to start healing, and then we gradually stretch it so that the new tissue that is forming will grow along. After a period of time, new bone is constructed.”