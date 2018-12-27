Ex-DTHA member advises Ogor to step down for Onowakpo

By Gab Ejuwa

A former member of Delta State House of Assembly and a leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Lucky Okperi, has advised Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the forthcoming House of Representatives election, Mr Leo Ogor, to step down for the APC candidate, Mr Joel-Onowakpo Thomas.

He said Isoko people were tired of the 16 years representation of Ogor, as a result, they have jettisoned all sentiments and queued behind Joel-Onowakpo, ahead of 2019 election.

Okperi, who addressed a gathering of some leaders in his home in Oleh, said Isoko people will unanimously vote for the APC House of Representatives candidate, Thomas, who he described as “a humble servant with the developmental interest of Isokoland.”

Okperi called on all prominent sons and daughters of Isoko federal constituency to emulate the traditional ruler of Oleh, HRM William Ovrawah, the Omogha 1 of Oleh kingdom, Mr. Enahoro Eta, a renowned business mogul and others who have publicly thrown their weights behind Thomas.

He said: “Isoko belongs to us all, not one particular individual or family. We are tired and need to move forward.”