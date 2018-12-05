DTHA 2019: Izedunor assures of quality representation

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—The All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for 2019 House of Assembly seat for Aniocha-South constituency, Prince Rister Agbabumeze Izedunor has maintained his readiness and commitment to transform Aniocha- South through mechanized farming, education and youth empowerment programmes if elected to serve as the House of Assembly representative for the area in the forthcoming 2019 election.

Izedunor made the promise while speaking with members of his immediate paternal family at Ogbe-Ntiobi quarters, Ogwashi-UKu, Aniocha-South local government head quarters Delta State.

He told his people that he was in their midst to formally intimate them of his intention to serve the people of Aniocha-South at the state House of Assembly in the 2019 election and also seek their blessings and support.

The House of Assembly hopeful added that it was time now to reject what he described as analogue leadership/representation and rather embark on digital approach towards the groups representation and greatness in the entire Aniocha-South Constituency.

He commended the large turnout of the people at the occasion and promised he will not let them down just as he appealed to them to remain focused at all times and not allow themselves to be deceived by empty promises.