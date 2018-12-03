Detained Nnewi traders regain freedom

…Four traders lost N1.2m to extortionist policemen, Intersociety alleges

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—FOLLOWING the release by the police of all 43 traders of Nkwo Nnewi Market, including members of the Agbo-Edo Nnewi Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association in Nnewi, Anambra State, the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, otherwise known as Intetsociety, has called for investigations into allegations of extortion of N1.2 million from four of the traders.

Intetrsociety also asked Anambra State Police Command to disclose publicly, the identities of the Police Inspector said to have been killed and others allegedly injured and hospitalised.

Intersociety in a statement by its board chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, alleged that four of the traders were forced to pay N300,000, totalling N1.2 million.

“We welcome the release of the 43 traders but demand for thorough investigation into the allegation of loss of N1.2 million and recovery of same if proven to have been extorted. The extortionist lawyer and his or her paymasters, if truly they exist in the instant case and found culpable must be sanctioned.”

Describing the arrest of the traders as based on phantom allegations of “terrorism”, “arson” and “murder,” Intersociety said the traders regained their freedom on Saturday night on the orders of the Force Headquarters Abuja following public outcry over their unlawful arrest and detention by Police.