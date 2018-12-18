Delta commissioner warns against disaffection, crisis

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—DELTA State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Joseph Ogeh has urged Nigerians to be security conscious and avoid actions capable of breeding disaffection and crisis in the build up to the 2019 general election.

Giving the advice while presenting a Hilux van donated by the Joseph Ogeh Foundation to the vigilante team in Iyede community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state and gift items to more than 4,000 women, he stressed the need for Nigerians to live with one another in peace.

The commissioner said: “Christmas is a period to show love, and with love, we can live in peace with one another. This is also campaign period for the 2019 general election, we should avoid any action that can cause crisis.”