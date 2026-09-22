Soludo’s wife empowers rehabilitated mentally ill persons in Anambra

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Rehabilitated mentally ill persons at the Anambra Rehabilitation Home, Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area, have been empowered by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo.

The beneficiaries, who were certified medically fit to return home, underwent training in various skills to prepare them for meaningful and productive lives outside the rehabilitation centre.

At their graduation ceremony, Mrs Soludo expressed delight at seeing the beneficiaries demonstrate the skills they had acquired with confidence.

“Watching them reminded me that rehabilitation is not just about helping people recover; it is about giving people the opportunity to rediscover their abilities, regain their confidence and find a productive place in society,” she said.

According to the Anambra First Lady, every human being deserves a second chance, adding that sometimes, all it takes is the right support, opportunity and someone who believes that a better future is possible.

“Their rehabilitation was a beautiful reminder that lives can be rebuilt, purpose can be restored, and new beginnings are always possible.

“I’m super proud of our amazing caregivers who played a huge part in this journey, and especially of the graduates who chose to learn, grow and move forward. I look forward to seeing you all grow soonest,” she said.

One of the Reverend Sisters in charge of the home, Rev. Sr. Philomena Akuchukwu, appreciated the governor’s wife for her continued support for the facility.

She said the inmates had been well cared for, attributing the improvement partly to the support received from Mrs Soludo.

Akuchukwu encouraged the rehabilitated persons to maintain positive lifestyles and avoid activities that could expose them to a relapse of mental health challenges.

She also urged them to make good use of the items provided to them to establish meaningful livelihoods.

The beneficiaries received various empowerment items as well as cash assistance to support their reintegration into society.