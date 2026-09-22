Herdsmen Attacks: Fear grips Delta farmers

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They chased a farmer and set his cargo tricycle ablaze — Vigilante chairman

By Ochuko Akuopha

For the people of Emu-Ebendo community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, farming is far more than an occupation; it is the foundation of their livelihoods and the heartbeat of the community’s economy.

What used to be routine trips to plantations and farmlands are now, according to residents, being undertaken with fear, as reports of encounters with armed men suspected to be herdsmen continue to unsettle the community.

The latest incidents heightened tension in the community, as the people expressed concern about their safety in the farmlands.

Last week, a farmer reportedly escaped an alleged attack after encountering a group of herdsmen in the bush while on his way to the farm.

Chairman of Emu-Ebendo Vigilante team, Mr. Fidelis Ikosa told NDV that the man was riding his Cargo tricycle to convey cassava from a farm when he allegedly sighted some armed herdsmen, in the bush.

“He went to the bush to convey cassava. On his way to the farm, he saw a group of herdsmen coming out of the bush and they started pursuing the two men in the Keke (Motorcycle cargo trailer). They now jumped out of the keke and started calling us on the phone”, he said.

He said before they could get to the place, the tricycle had been set ablaze

Ikosa said: “When we got there, we saw the keke burning. The place was close to an earth pond, so we fetched water from the pond to put out the fire.”

But while residents were still grappling with the incident, another alleged attack occurred on Monday 14th September, 2026 as a rubber tapper, Mr. John Ogoro was allegedly shot by assailants suspected to be herdsmen.

They ordered us to kneel

down — victim

Narrating his ordeal to NDV, Ogoro said “I went to my rubber plantation with my 12 years old son to see the level of flood in the place. On getting there, l decided to do some clearing. On our way back, we saw two people who accosted us and pointed guns at us. We were close to the main road.

“They accused me of killing their cows and l told them that l didn’t kill any cow that it was the first time l was entering the bush for almost two months.

“They ordered us to kneel down and we started begging them. They called two of their colleagues and they became four in number.

“One of them wanted to cut me with a cutlass but changed their mind and one said that they should use their gun, that if they use cutlass, l will shout and people will know that something was happening in the bush.

“As they were cracking their guns, l decided to stand up and run away. As l was running, they shot me on my face and on my hand and l ran with injury. I fell on the ground and started creeping on the ground.

“As l crept to the road, l fell on the ground and a good Samaritan saw me and carried me to Kwale. At that point, nobody was ready to help me because everybody was afraid.”

Ogoro said members of the Delta State Livestock Committee led by the Coordinator, Mr. Matthew Ujene were later alerted on the development and took him to “the police station with blood on my body.”

He disclosed that the police directed that he be immediately rushed to the hospital where he was given medical attention.”

Ogoro who has has been discharged from the hospital, said his son was later released by his assistants.

A good samaritan raised alarm — dslmc coordinator

Coordinator of the Delta State Livestock Management Committee in Delta North, Mr. Matthew Ujene told NDV: “l was in Kwale when a good Samaritan raised alarm that somebody was shouting for help in Umusam junction that he was rescued and dumped there.

“We quickly rushed there and carried him to the police station in Kwale where we were told to take him to the hospital. I appreciate the efforts of the hospital because they quickly attended to him without wasting time.”

Describing the situation as sad, Ujene listed Amorji, Ikonicha communities as other areas aside Emu-Ebendo where herder and farmer conflicts are taking place in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

He called for full implementation of the State government’s anti-open grazing law.

Contacted Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed Ogoro’s attack.

He however said the victim was not shot but assaulted. “He was attacked; they broke his head but he wasn’t shot. He has been discharged and according to him, some people claimed that he killed their cow”, Edafe added.

On the lingering issue between the community and the herders, he said: “We are doing an internal investigation to know what is happening.”

We can’t really tell if it is a continuous thing for now.”