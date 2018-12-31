Curling receives boost from national lottery trust

Nigeria curling federation is set to partner with National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

The leadership of both Organizations have agreed on what will turn out to be a good development for curling sport in Nigeria. Mr. Bello Maigari and Mr. Daniel Damola, promised to see to it that the sport is widely spread across the country. Alhaji Maigari promised that in the coming year 2019 NLTF will help donate equipment which will be distributed to secondary Schools across Nigeria. NLTF will also give its support financially to the clinic and championship.

Concerning the Bid towards hosting the World Curling Annual General Assembly (2020), the acting Executive Secretatry said NLTF will fully support the Nigeria curling federation for a successfully hosting of the AGA should Nigeria be granted the hosting right. He further pointed out that this will be a big plus to the continent for the game to grow .

While thanking Mr. Maigari for the partnership, the President Nigeria curling federation Mr. Damola pointed out that other agencies and Corporate bodies should take a queue from NLTF and take advantage of curling sport to promote youth development mainly in the area of Sport.