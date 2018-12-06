Crack in Okorocha’s APC faction

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—There is observable crack in the Governor Rochas Okorocha-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State, following the refusal by most of the APC candidates to join his son in-law, Uche Nwosu to defect to Action Alliance, AA.

Vanguard investigation yesterday, showed that majority of the stakeholders strongly backing the candidature of Senator Hope Uzodinma, have appealed to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to dissolve the Imo State party executive, following the defection of some of them to the Action Alliance.

Nwosu, whose backbone is his father in-law, Governor Rochas Okorocha, had also urged APC candidates and lawmakers to follow him to his new party, so as to achieve his governorship ambition.

The stakeholders argued that already, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Onwuasoanya Jones has joined Nwosu to the AA while other members of the State Executive are expected to follow suit.

However, strong feelers from Mr. Nwosu’s camp, showed that all attempt to lure most of the APC candidates to the new party, hit the brick wall as most of them did not see AA as a platform that could win election in the state.

Meanwhile, some diehard APC loyalists, within the Rescue Mission administration of Okorocha have appealed to the NWC of the party, to dissolve the state party executive, following the resolve of Governor Okorocha and his followers to work for Mr. Nwosu.

Dissolve state Exco now —APC chieftain

A leader of the party in the state, Mr Livinus Osuagwu, who spoke to Vanguard, asserted that “it will be foolhardy for the NWC of the APC to allow the Imo Executive to remain at this stage”.

According to him: “We, the entire stakeholders of the APC In Imo State, genuinely working for the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections are appealing that the state executive be dissolved since the leader of the party in the state, Governor Okorocha has vowed to play anti-party roles in the forthcoming election.

“The chairman of the APC in Imo State, was a Personal Assistant to Uche Nwosu before he became chairman. It is very obvious he will not work for Uzodinma. The state publicity secretary has already joined AA while others will join soonest”, Osuagwu said.

“As a result, for the survival of the APC In Imo State, it is better to dissolve the state executive so we can concentrate properly on our elections to avoid saboteurs,” Osuagwu pleaded.