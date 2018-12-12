Community blasts DISCO over irregular power supply, excessive billing

By Esther Onyegbula

In the last few months, residents of Okota, Ago Palace Way, especially Oyinlola Close under the jurisdiction of Ikeja Distribution Company, IKDC, Lagos State, have been suffering in silence, as a result of epileptic power supply and bloated billings.

Taking their protest to IKDC office, they alleged that despite the fact that power supply in the area has been eratic, billings have continued to increase in the last few months.

The Community Development Association, CDA, Chairman, Dr. Kolawole Afolabi, who spoke with Vanguard, said all effort to get the operatives of IKDC to metre the community has not been fruitful.

His words: “We really don’t know what our offence is, that we haven’t been metred since 2015 when other communities got metred. Even those of us who have the analogue metre are still given outrageous estimated bill by Ikeja Distribution Company, IKDC.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, Sunday Osagie said degeneration in the power supply to the area became worrisome within the last couple of months.

“We are being taken for granted by the power company in this area because we are peaceful and law abiding. But if the issue is not addressed we might be forced to take actions.

“We are warning those in charge of disconnection to steer clear of our houses. If we see anyone, we will prove a point. There shall be no disconnection till power supply is improved and the excessive billing curbed.”

They accused the power distribution company of not being fair in their dealings, insisting that their communities haven’t been metred because the officials benefit from excessive billings.

Addressing some representatives of the protesters, Blessing Mbachu, the Customer Relations Officer of IKDC, Okota branch, complained of low power generation across the country, noting that the neighbouring communities, which have been metred were based on the metering plan of 2015.

She, however, assured them of finding lasting solutions to their complaints.