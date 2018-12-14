Commotion in Mile 2 as stray bullet kills tanker driver

By Gabriel Olawale

The killing of a tanker driver identified as Hassan by a stray bullet around Mile 2-Tincan Port on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos, yesterday afternoon, compounded the commotion and rage associated with the traffic on that axis.

It was gathered that heavily armed police officers on raids of drug dealers and addicts under the bridge reportedly shot one of them but a stray bullet hit the driver tanker, who died instantly.

An eyewitness, Mr. Kabiru Nurudeen, said that police operatives normally raid people that sell or smoke marijuana under the Berger Bridge and anybody arrested will be taken away.

“Some people use to pay like N20, 000 to N40, 000 to bail themselves. So it is like a normal and cheap way of making money for the police, who normally come in two or three police vehicles.

Nurudeen said the event that claimed Hassan’s life was because of resistance by one of those arrested, “When the police arrived, they shot into the air and people started running to escape. They arrested a man with tattoos on his body.

“The guy resisted arrest and was arguing with the Police officer that arrested him, his gut provoked the other officer, who shot the guy three times, but the bullet did not have any impact on him.

“It was Hassan that was close to the guy with a tattoo on his body that the fourth bullet hit on the head and he died instantly. So immediately all the Police officers took to their heels as they zoomed off in their vehicles.”

When Vanguard visited the scene of the event, the body of the deceased had been taken away by Kirirkiri Police station officers. Tanker drivers were all in a sombre mood.

The other drivers that have taken over the entire expressway immediately took laws into their hands by making bonfire on the roads and abandoning their trucks and containers that compounded the already bad traffic.

Many people were seen trekking a long distance to get to their destinations while many were seen bemoaning their fates as they got stuck in the vicious traffic.