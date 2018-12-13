CIPM teams Seamlesshr on e-learning tools

By Prince Osuagwu

Courses at the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) would now be delivered via e-learning tools as the institute recently partnered with, Nigeria’s foremost Human Resources Technology Company, SeamlessHR to unveil an interactive Learning Management System, LMS.



The tech platform is expected to aid members of the Institute and the general public, to take courses to improve performance in their careers.

The launch of the e-learning platform announced at the CIPM Annual National Conference, saw Seamless HR demonstrate the learning management System to the delegates who attended the conference. The demonstration included an introductory class on Performance Evaluation for line managers as the premier course with which the LMS was unveiled.

Head of Learning and Consulting at CIPM , Gbenga Totoyi said “Over the years we have done multiple programmes across multiple locations all over the country, but we have now seen the changing dynamics in the workforce, and therefore understand the need to embrace technology, hence the need for an e-learning platform and our choice of SeamlessHR as technology partner.”

Meanwhile, CEO, SeamlessHR, Dr.Emmanuel Okeleji noted that the desire to help African business owners maximize staff potential was the driving motivation behind the launch of the e-learning solution which he described as best in class.

“Drawing from years of experience building consumer technologies for Africa, extensive research and benchmarking against the best solutions in the world, we have built a suite of technology products to help businesses in Africamaximize the potential of their staff. Our learning management system, for instance, possesses technology and content that ranks shoulder-to-shoulder with anyone in the world, especially with key features like Attention Tracking, Gamification, Video, Motion graphics and Animation,” he disclosed.