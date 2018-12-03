Buhari’s failure glaring for all to see – PDP

2019: We’re confident of victory-PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Following the successful flag-off of its Presidential campaign zonal rally in Sokoto on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party, has said victory is only an arm-length away, adding that the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari -led government to deliver on its promises has made its work easier.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent on the telephone Monday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said voters in the “Seat of Caliphate,” having realized the incompetence of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration, has resolved to rally behind the PDP “to get Nigeria working again.”

According to him, “the imprint of poor performance across all sectors of the economy are clear for all to see,” stressing that in Sokoto, “the Buhari government has done nothing to warrant a return to seek the people’s votes.”

He continued, “Why are we confident of victory? The people have realized that apart from lies and propaganda, the APC and their candidate have nothing to offer. How can a party spend close to four years blaming its predecessor for its inability to deliver on promises made?

“In Sokoto, we simply ask the people if their lives have been improved upon by the ruling party and they all chorused, no. In fact, they are worse off today than they were before this government came into power.

“Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assured them of job creation that will creatively engage their skills and talents. And in response, they jump for joy waiting for elections to come to make their decisions.”

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take advantage of the polls to deliver on credible and transparent elections, stressing that any attempt to manipulate the polls would be resisted by the people.

“INEC has a duty to act as an unbiased umpire in this election. In 2019, the eyes of the world would be focused on INEC and the security agencies, particularly the Police. So, the onus is on them to demonstrate a high sense of professionalism by ensuring that the will of the people prevails.

“Nigerians know what they want and come 2019, they will exercise their franchise and elect new set of leaders that will take this country to the desired destination,” he added.

The PDP flag bearer yesterday addressed a huge crowd in Sokoto with a promise to redefine governance if elected into power.

He was accompanied by party bigwigs including former President, Goodluck Jonathan, PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara. Also present were governors elected on the platform of the PDP amongst other dignitaries.