Buhari mourns Ikedife

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Ikedife family as well as the government and people of Anambra State on the death of their illustrious son, Dr Dozie Ikedife.

The President also commiserated with the Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the passing of its former President-General.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja said he joined them in mourning the veteran obstetrician and gynaecologist who spent over fifty years of his life as a medical practitioner, working bravely to save countless lives in the country and charting new developments in the medical field through research.

As a medical practitioner, respected community leader and political actor, President Buhari believes that Dr Ikedife will be sorely missed and honoured for his commitment to the development of his community, devotion to his professional calling, zeal for democratic values and passion for the preservation of Igbo ethos and tradition.

The President hopes that family, friends, associates and the many doctors trained by the elder statesman find comfort and inspiration in his diligence and generosity of heart of giving his best to humanity.

The President prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him.