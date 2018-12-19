Budget presentation: NASS ready for Buhari today despite workers’ strike

By Henry Umoru, Emman Ovuakporie & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA— THE National Assembly, yesterday, resolved to receive President Muhammadu Buhari at a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives for the presentation of 2019 Appropriation Bill.

At the Senate, yesterday, Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), moved that the Senate and the House of Representatives will sit in a joint session to receive an address by Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, today, on the 2019 Appropriation.

Lawan’s motion was seconded by Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Emmanuel Paulker (PDP, Bayelsa Central).

Thereafter, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, put it into voice vote, the Ays had it as there was no nay.

All is set for Budget Presentation—Presidency

Meanwhile, the Presidency said, yesterday, that all was set for President Buhari to present 2019 budget before a joint sitting of the National Assembly, today, despite ongoing strike by National Assembly workers under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN.

Speaking with newsmen, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, gave assurances that the President will make it a date with the National Assembly and that the current workers’ strike would not stop the President from carrying out the crucial national assignment of presenting the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

Also speaking with newsmen, Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the National Assembly was eager to receive President Buhari as “No amount of strike can stop the budget presentation.”

He said: “It’s not possible to shut down the legislature as the entire country would be shut down as there will be nobody to make the laws. Last night (Monday) both legislative chambers leadership met on the issue of unpaid salaries though we operate separate accounts and we are on top of it.

“Our intervention is already yielding results and we hope to get results soon.”

It will be recalled that the workers resumed their strike, yesterday, after shutting down the National Assembly on Monday for the second time in two weeks over arrears of 28 percent increase in their salaries since 2010.

The workers had arrived the complex quite early blocking the main entrance into the National Assembly complex already occupied by security operatives.