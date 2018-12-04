Breaking: NASS staff protest over unpaid salaries

… barricade both legislative Chambers

…demand immedate implementation

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-PROTESTING staff of the National Assembly under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Tuesday barricaded both legislative chambers over non-payment of their Consolidated Salary Structure (CONLESS).

The aggrieved staff were seen carrying placards with various graffiti demanding for the immediate release of their salaries..

They have also vowed to disrupt legislative business today scheduled for 11am.

The Chairman of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Bature Musa told journalists that the intention of the protesting National Assembly workers is not to have a faceoff with the legislators.

He said lawmakers will not be prevented from accessing the red and the green chamber when they arrive.

He explaned that:”The word picketing does not prevent anybody from working, it is a message passed to the leadership of the National Assembly and don’t forget, it is for a duration of between 9am and 2pm then after that everyone will return to work.

“He said the two chambers have not been sealed, we have not asked anybody not to go to their offices and that “What we have at the back of our minds when we set out is that when they come around they will definitely find out what is happening, because we have written to them almost eight months ago, and nothing seems to be happening. You will agree with me that they are almost on their way out and this is the best time for us to cry out load because the whole world will know why we are embarking on this peaceful demonstration.”

He said the workers are ready for negotiations with the National Assembly, noting that ” National Assembly is a custodian of law and we are not in this parliament to kick against the law.

“We are law abiding citizens, once it is 2 O’clock we will return to our respective offices.

But as at the time of filling this report both chambers are under lock and key while police officers attached to the National Assembly only watched helplessly.

The protesting workers chanting anti-Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) songs have placards bearing words like ‘Executive, fund National Assembly now, Omolori Must Go, CONLESS Has Been Approved Since 2010, Promotion is our right, Say No to Consultancy, No Welfare Insentives for staff since 18 years now, we need alert, release our promotion letters now, contract inflation is a crime and many others were displayed.