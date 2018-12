The first executive president of Nigeria Shehu Shagari, is dead. He died this evening.

He was 93. Shagari was Nigeria’s president in the second Republic that started in 1979. He was reelected in 1983.

Shortly after that, General Muhammadu Buhari, now President of Nigeria overthrew him in a military coup.

