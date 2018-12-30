Be United Okowa urges Deltans

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Deltans, especially those of Anioma extraction, to forge a common front by being united in order to speak with one voice whenever the need arises.

The Governor made the call yesterday in a goodwill he delivered during the maiden summit of Delta North Progressive Assembly held in Asaba.

Senator Okowa, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, noted that fragmentation of ethnic groupings will rather weaken the structure instead of making it strong. Speaking on the theme of the summit titled “Restructuring: PANACEA TO NATIONAL SURVIVAL”, the Governor noted that there is no doubt that the structure of the present day Nigeria is defective in many ways hence the need to restructure thereby giving the component groups a sense of belonging.

Senator Okowa observed that in Delta State, there is no need for the agitation for state creation since the ethnic groups have fashioned out a workable system that has united the state more than ever.

The Governor recalled that it was the unity of Anioma nation that produced a hardworking governor of Anioma ethnic group and used the forum to call on Anioma Elders to be united since it has been observed that different groups championing Anioma Agenda exist.

He further called on the youths to be proactive and be part of the system noting that it is not enough to wait for handouts from those in authority or sit down and be criticizing those in power when they can be involved in policy making and governance.

Highlights of the occasion included the formal inauguration of Delta North Progressive Assembly and an award of honour presented to the Governor by its National leader, Chief (Dr.) Sylvan Ebigwei, for his dogged commitment to the development of the state as well as doing Anioma nation proud by the pragmatic ways he had piloted the affairs of the state so far.