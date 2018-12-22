Barca keen to keep top spot before winter break

The last LaLiga weekend of 2018 sees Barcelona looking to stay ahead of chasing Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, with opportunities also for teams towards the bottom to send their fans happily into the winter break. Leaders Barça are at home to Celta today, with five goals in his last two LaLiga games having pushed blaugrana captain Lionel Messi to the top of the league goal scoring charts.

Celta are unbeaten in their last three games under new coach Miguel Cardoso and have won one and drawn another of their last four LaLiga visits to the Camp Nou.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid are in action earlier on Saturday as they host Espanyol, with red-hot Antoine Griezmann and company out for three points which would continue their LaLiga-leading home record so far.

Espanyol are something of a ‘bogey’ side for Simeone’s men however, having won both their most recent LaLiga meetings including a 2-0 victory for the Catalans at the Wanda Metropolitano last season.