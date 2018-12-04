Army promotes 231 senior officers

…NYSC DG,Kazaure, 28 other Brigadier Generals moved to Major General rank

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has promoted its 232 senior officers to higher ranks.

The officers were who cut across the ranks of Brigadier General,Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel and Major,were promoted following approval to that effect by the Army Council,the highest decision making body in the Nigerian Army.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman,who released a statement earlier Tuesday, announcing the development,said it was aimed to re-energise the beneficiaries towards the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities.

Under the arrangements,29 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major Generals, 95 Colonels to Brigadier Generals, 106 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels and one Major to Lieutenant Colonel, respectively.

The full statement as released by the army spokesman,read thus:”The Army Council has today Monday 3rd December 2018, approved the promotion of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to the ranks of Major Generals, Brigadier Generals, Colonels and a Lieutenant Colonel, respectively.

“A breakdown of those that benefited from the promotion shows that 29 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major Generals, 95 Colonels to Brigadier Generals, 106 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels and one Major to Lieutenant Colonel, respectively.

“Among those promoted to the rank of Major General are, Brigadier General TOB Ademola, Nigeria Defence Attaché to China, Brigadier KO Ogundele, Director Coordination at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Brigadier General ON Ugo, Brigadier General AO Uthman, Brigadier General M Bashir and Brigadier General MM Mshelia.

“Others include Brigadier General US Mohammed, Brigadier General IO Ehiorobo, Brigadier General CG Musa, Brigadier General CO Ofoche, Brigadier General DH Alli-Keffi, Brigadier General A Kigbu, Brigadier General YI Shalangwa, Director Army Legal Service and Brigadier General SA Kazaure, Director General National Youth Service Corps, amongst others.

“Those promoted to the rank of Brigadier Generals include Colonel AA Ayanuga, Colonel SC Ogbuanya, Colonel FO Ilodibia, Colonel EF Oyinlola, Colonel SO Oloyede, Colonel S Kawugana, Colonel FG Dimlong, Colonel OK Falade, Colonel IZ Ohiaka, Colonel CS Okafor, Colonel A Yellow-Duke, Colonel MA Etsu-Ndagi, Colonel AM Alechenu, Colonel Y Yahaya and Colonel IG Lassa.

“Others include Colonel PAO Okoye, Colonel AO Oyelade, Colonel MLD Saraso, Colonel VE Emah, Colonel RI Odi, Colonel WD Nasiru, Colonel LA Jimoh, Colonel AP Ahmadu, Colonel QA Ahmed and Colonels JS Sura, amongst others.

“Similarly, Lieutenant Colonels CA Magaji, AA Bello, CE Ugworji, CY Ufurumazi, K Imam, CE Aniorha, MC Akin-Ojo, KO Kalu, AY Emakoma, MA Dogo, MG Udotong, BA Adeshina and I Sadiq, were promoted to the rank of Colonels. Others promoted Colonels include NC Achikasim, BI George, YD Ishaku, EA Otseh and SB Salisu, amongst others.

“While Major UA Musa is promoted Lieutenant Colonel.

The approval of the promotion by the Army Council for the senior officers today, is the last for the year.

“The promotion exercise is expected to re-energise the beneficiaries towards the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.”