Alleged corruption’ll make Atiku unmarketable – Buhari Group

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A group under the auspices of Buhari/Osinbajo National Support Committee, has said that the alleged corruption that characterised the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the country would make it difficult for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to win the 2019 election.

The group insisted that the only choice that can sustain the existing national cohesion and peace remains President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group’s National Adviser, South-West zone and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu spoke yesterday at Ayede Ekiti while interacting with party members across the 56 wards in Ekiti North to mark Christmas festivity.

Osinkolu appealed that APC members should forget the crises that dogged the primaries in Ekiti and work for the victory of President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

He contended that four years was too short a period to rate the capacity of President Buhari to deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians, saying the second term opportunity would afford the president the benefit to consolidate the gains of democracy for Nigerians.