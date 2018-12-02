Alleged anti-party activities: Akoko youth group urges APC to call Akeredolu to order

Akoko Youth Alliance (AYA) has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to order over alleged anti-party activities.

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Olusegun Akintunde, said recent political events in the state were a strong pointer and confirmation that the governor was engaging in anti-party activities which may spell doom for the APC in the 2019 elections and also make it lose the state.

Akintunde said: “We have observed with utmost dismay how members of the APC loyal to the governor who lost out in the party primaries in the state have been moving to a mushroom party to pick the party’s ticket to run for elective offices in the 2019 general elections. While it is the right of anyone to belong to any association of their choice, we find it ridiculous that these people enjoy massive backing from the governor who’s supposed to be the leader of the APC in Ondo State.

“Despite several entreaties and reconciliatory moves by the leadreship of the party, these people have turned deaf ears by moving to another party and we have it on good note that the governor is secretly funding and supporting their moves at the detriment of his party.

“Prominent among these defectors are the Chairman of Governing Council of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Dr Tunji Abayomi, member representing Akoko North East and West federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Olemija and several aggrieved aspirants across the state who lost out in their bid to clinch the party’s ticket for the 2019 elections”.

The group added: “The anti-party activities of the governor, if not checked and quickly addressed, will spell great doom for the party and negatively affect it’s chances in the 2019 elections.”