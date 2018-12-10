Alex Ekubo, Daddy Showkey, others turn Brand Ambassadors

Popular Nollywood actors and musician Alex Ekubo ,Ikechukwu Ogbonna, Belindah Effah, Mary Lazaru and Daddy Showkey are among eight Brand Ambassadors that have been contracted by a Real Estate Management Revelation Property Group in Lagos State.

Others are Stand Up comedians and models Charles Inojie and Omoniyi Makun amongst others.

The Ambassadors were unveiled on Monday just as the company announced its End of the Year special package for its teeming clients.

The Group Managing Director of the company Prince David Omaghomi during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said the Brand Ambassadors are famed participants of the corporate drive of the company to ensure that an average Nigerian owns a home.

Also, he seized the occasion to launch two special projects tagged “Revelation Season of Giving Offers” which consists “Real Estate Green Friday” where people can get the services at discounted rates between Friday December 14 and January 31, 2018.

Omaghomi said the products are decent, competitive and affordable from N800,000 and above to afford their clients the opportunity of owning property in Lekki and its environ.He said, ”

The official launching of the company’s new products designed to ease Land/Home ownership for many more people with as low as N800,000 per plot and N8m for a 2 bedroom bungalow at Country Home – Ibeju Lekki, get Landed property in choice locations across Nigeria for as low as N1000 on Landshop and Farm their way to Prosperity from the Agriculture revolution opportunities available at Farm Park, respectively.