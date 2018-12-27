Aity Dennis lights up Akwa Ibom State carols festival

Multiple award-winning gospel crooner, Aity Dennis, was among the stars who graced the 2018 edition of award winning Akwa Ibom State Carols Festival which held Friday, December 21.

Performing after new gospel music sensation, Mercy Chinwo, and before American import, Nicole Mullen, Aity set the roof on fire at the Uyo Township Stadium as she performed her prophetic song, You Will Get There to the delight of the audience which included Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. Among others, Aity Dennis sang, danced and prophesied a glorious future for the state and the Nigerian nation.

Speaking after the event, Aity said: “It’s always a big pleasure every time I have a performance in my home state. I am also glad I had the opportunity to perform the theme song. Let the People Say Amen! I congratulate my Governor and the coordinator of the carol on a successful event.”