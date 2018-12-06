A’Ibom 2019: Udom, PDP assuage aggrieved members

By Clifford Ndujihe & Chioma Ohuegbu

FOLLOWING the growing political tension in Akwa Ibom State arising from the lingering battle between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders of PDP are doubling efforts to ensure members of the party approach the 2019 polls with a united front.

Thus, the PDP Integration and Harmonisation Committee, headed by former deputy governor of the state, Patrick Ekpotu, has commenced the second phase of interactions with aggrieved stakeholders and other members of the party, who have concerns over diverse issues in the party, which include what they called to as “poor reward mechanism.”

The committee was inaugurated by Governor Udom Emmanuel in October and charged with the responsibility of bringing together all aggrieved parties in the recently concluded primaries of the PDP in the state, with the aim of addressing their grouses, in order to present a united front in the coming 2019 governorship election.

Secretary of the committee, Goddy Umoh, who is also the Legal Adviser of the party in the state, said the second phase of the harmonisation moves, which began, yesterday, will “entertain complaints from individuals who have sent private petitions to the committee through its dedicated phone numbers, email, and website.”