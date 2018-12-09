9mobile commends Nigerians, promises better services in 2019

9mobile, a telecommunications company, on Friday expressed gratitude to its customers and Nigerians for their steadfast, support and loyalty in 2018.

The Acting Managing Director, of the company, Mr Stephane Beuvelet, offered the gratitude in his end-of-year message in Lagos.

He said the management was also deeply grateful to customers and other stakeholders for their confidence in the company, amidst the operating challenges in the outgoing year.

He said that the recapitalisation of the company, the outcome of which includes seamless change in shareholding structure among others, was dedicated to the customers, employees and stakeholders for believing in the brand.

He said:”In the spirit of the season, I would like to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to you all, our stakeholders, for keeping faith with us in the globally challenging and a uniquely blustery year.

”We have come this far only because we had you standing strong with us every bit of the way; and it is not just this year, but indeed, since our inception.”

Beuvelet said 9mobile management sincerely appreciated the commitment of its internal stakeholders and encouragement from external stakeholders.

”Our key stakeholders, in one way or the other, provided the critical lifeline that we needed to thrive.

”Most importantly, as our valued customers, you stayed with us, demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and confidence in 9mobile.”

The acting managing director disclosed that 9mobile planned to break new grounds in 2019 by kick-starting a new strategic direction with bold initiatives that guaranteed optimum value to customers.

”We plan to enhance network capacity and innovative features to boost HD voice and video/data services, long term evolution (LTE) network coverage expansion to 15 new cities.

”Also there will be more innovative data offerings, including triple play and streaming service, to digital services that support your everyday needs such as our 9Pay payment service.

”We are set to break fallow grounds in emerging areas like Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning capabilities to drive superior customer experience.”

He further said that 9mobile would continue “to expand its 3G and 4G networks to bridge mobile broadband service gap.”

Beuvelet also said that 9mobile would deliver cloud-enabled services to support SMEs and financial inclusion capabilities and deploy an array of innovative brand loyalty reward programmes.

The acting managing director urged all Nigerians to enjoy the holidays and wished everyone a Happy New Year in.advance.