32-yr-old arrested for power sub-station vandalism

By Prince Okafor

A 32-year-old electrician, Osita Anazodo, popularly called Ezebinagbo, has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a 300KVA distribution substation belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC, EEDC located at Ugwuagulu Obiofia, Ozubulu of Anambra State.

It was gathered that Anazodo, stormed the substation on December 25, at about 5.30a.m,. on a motorcycle.

Unknown to him, a resident, who saw him leaving the scene with the vandalised armored cables which he placed on the fuel tank, reported the incident to the leadership of the local vigilante.

He was subsequently apprehended. During interrogation, he led the team to a spot where he buried the vandalised cables, pending when he would get a ready buyer.

He was taken to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, from where he was handed over to men of the Special Investigation and Prosecution Taskforce on Electricity Offences, SIPTEO for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Members of the community alleged that the latest incident was the fourth time Osita would vandalise transformers.

In a related development, Solomon Nwafor, a native of Ikwo in Ebonyi State was arrested for vandalizing Water Board distribution substation, located at Victory Estate, Emene, Enugu State.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect named the buyer of the vandalised items as one Kenneth Agusi, who operates at the Tinker Market, Coal Camp, Enugu. Kenneth was immediately arrested by the Police.

Also, in Ojoto, Anambra State, members of the Vigilante group arrested a vandal identified as Chinedu Ejikeme for vandalizing injection substation which is an NIPP project, located at Mmiri Ojoto area.

In the course of interrogation, he confessed to have also vandalized a 200KVA transformer, property of EEDC, located at Iruebenebe Community, Ojoto.

Reacting to the development, the Head of Corporate communication, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said: “It is worrisome that while EEDC is striving to improve on its service delivery, some individuals that ordinarily should have been engaging in more productive activities resort to frustrating both the company and its customers.

“This singular act costs EEDC a lot financially, and it ends up subjecting our customers to a lot of inconveniences. We appreciate the effort and support of the various vigilante groups as well as the state security agencies in apprehending these vandals and prosecuting them accordingly.”