Vigilante Commander, 2 others arrested over abduction, murder of 25-yr-old tricyclist

By Alumona Ukwueze, ANAMBRA

Police operatives from Ogidi Division, Anambra State, yesterday, arrested the Ojoto community vigilante commander and two others for the alleged kidnap and murder of a tricycle operator, Oluchukwu Onah.

Onah, a 25-year-old commercial tricycle rider from Ovoko community, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State but who resided in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State was declared missing on May 28, 2023, when he failed to return after going out for the day’s business.

Vanguard gathered that his neighbour in Oba had raised the alarm over his whereabouts and subsequently reported to the police. It was further gathered that the owner of the tricycle (name withheld) said that the missing Oluchukwu, rode the tricycle under a hire purchase agreement.

He, however, engaged the services of a security tracker that eventually yielded positive results, leading to the arrest of a man in possession of the missing tricycle used by the deceased.

He added that on further interrogation, the man confessed to buying the tricycle from Ojoto community vigilante operatives.

“When the police arrested the vigilante that sold the tricycle to him, he also subsequently mentioned the vigilante commander as the one who masterminded the abduction and subsequent killing of Oluchukwu and allegedly throwing his corpse at Mmili John Ojoto, a popular river in that side of the community,” he said.

The deceased’s father, Emmanuel Onah who raised the alarm over the brutal murder of his struggling son, has called for justice over the heinous act and lamented that another painful aspect of the ugly story is that the perpetrators have refused to disclose where they buried his son.

While calling for a thorough investigation, he appealed to the police for diligent prosecution and recovery of his son’s body.

When contacted for confirmation, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochi, said he has not been briefed on the incident. He promised to reach out to the police division concerned for a proper update.

But a senior police officer from Ogidi Division who pleaded anonymity disclosed to the reporter that Ojoto community stakeholders are interested in the matter while police have intensified efforts to arrest some other indigenes in the community mentioned as accomplices by the suspects already in custody.