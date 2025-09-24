Police arrest 12 security guards for vandalism, theft at Kainji Power Plant

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna — The Niger State Police Command has arrested 12 security guards of the Kainji Power Plant over alleged vandalism and theft of navigation lock metals and beams valued at about N4.8 billion.

The suspects, all security staff of the plant, were linked to the vandalization of equipment at the navigation lock yard of the facility located at Kaya junction near Jebba town.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, two supervisors of the plant, Shaibu Abu Sufyan (35) and Ibrahim Musa (31), were initially arrested after a complaint lodged by Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd on August 11. Following interrogation, Abu Sufyan confessed and implicated 11 others.

Those named include Ibrahim Musa, Zayyanu Musa, Jibrin Abdullahi, Hassan Musa, Micah Adamu, Attahiru Umar, Abdulrahman Usman, Ismaila Ibrahim, Mubarak Husseini, Adamu Abubakar, and Abdullahi Abubakar (a.k.a. Zuma).

Investigations further revealed that the suspects conspired with major scrap dealers — identified as Musa Khalid, Abah Khalid, and Abdullahi — based in Nasarawa village, Mashegu LGA. The scrap dealers allegedly mobilized workers to the site, used acetylene gas to cut the metals into sizes, and loaded them into trucks with cranes, mostly at night on weekends. The stolen items were transported to Khalid’s shop for weighing and later sold through his network of agents to companies in Lagos, Kwara, and Osun states.

The police added that the plant’s store and manhole covers were also tampered with, while heavy equipment was carted away. Financial records showed transactions of over N12.5 million between Abu Sufyan and Khalid, and about N11.5 million between Ibrahim Musa and the scrap dealers.

SP Abiodun said investigations are ongoing, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend the scrap dealers and other accomplices.