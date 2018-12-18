2019: Dogara urges Gombe electorate to vote based on experience

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara has called on voters in Gombe State to exercise their civic duties by voting based on experience and not sentiments in the 2019 general elections.

Dogara made the call in Kaltungo , Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state during an empowerment programme by Hajiya Binta Bello, a House member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency.

The speaker said that it was better to vote a leader that had been tested as against voting based on sentiment, including tribe or religion.

“ You must be careful when electing people into offices in 2019. Vote for those who have been tested and not people that know nothing about governance.

“Do not make such mistake. Think about the person that has done it before and can do it again, if given the opportunity.

“We must shun religious sentiment and tribal affiliation when voting people into power,” he said.

Dogara also urged the people of the constituency to vote Bello again, adding that a vote for her would guarantee more dividends of democracy to the people.