2 suicide bombers killed, 5 CJTF members injured in foiled suicide attempt

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that a suicide attempt by Boko Haram at the neighbourhood of Muna Garage in Maiduguri on Saturday night has failed with the two suicide bombers killed in the blast while five civilian JTF members in the market were injured.



A statement on the Nigerian Army’s Facebook handle in the early hours of Sunday said, “Two Suicide Bombers (Male and Female) on a mission to infiltrate Muna Garage Maiduguri, hurriedly detonated one of their suicide vests on sighting troops of 195 Battalion on patrol at about 8 P.M on 1 December 2018.

“The patrol team quickly moved to the scene and discovered it was only the female suicide bombers’ vest that was detonated, killing herself and the male suicide bomber.

“Unfortunately, five members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on duty at the market were injured in the explosion.

“Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the Explosive Ordinance Device Team were drafted to defuse the other unexploded vest, while Borno State Emergency Management Agency and the Red-cross evacuated the mutilated body parts of the suicide bombers.

“The wounded persons were rushed to 7 Division Hospital for medical attention.”