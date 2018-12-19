19th NSF: Edo golf team wins 2 gold medals

Abuja – Edo golf team has won gold in the men’s doubles and singles event respectively at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF).

Victor Ojeabulu won the men single while Emmanuel Ojeabulu and Chima Iyare won men double for team Edo on Thursday.

In his reaction, Lucky Iyare, Team Edo’s Head Coach, expressed joy for the gold medal, saying that the victory was well deserved.

“I am happy that our efforts in training are not wasted. My players put in their best for the victory.

“I am looking forward to coach the National team some day because I had won many gold medals during the national sports festival.

“With a good level of composure, I am sure that my other players will win more medal in tomorrow’s match,” he said.

He further gave the assurance that the state’s team would win more medals in the sports fiesta. (NAN)