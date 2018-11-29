Voter apathy inimical to democratic growth – INEC

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner( REC) in Oyo State, has called on the electorate to participate actively in the 2019 general elections, saying voter apathy is inimical to democratic growth.

Agboke made the call while delivering a lecture to mark the 2018 Annual Public Service Week on Thursday in Ibadan.

The programme was organised by the National Forum of Heads of Federal Establishments (NAFOHEADS) in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Lecture was “ Vote and Guard Your Vote – How Feasible?’’

He said that voter apathy was a menace that should not be embraced in the nation’s electoral processes.

”Individual vote keeps our system of democracy and leadership working.

I’ll win Imo West senatorial district – Okorocha

”The vote you cast on the day of the election is the representation of your voice, thus it is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly, ” Agboke said.

The commissioner further urged voters to protect their votes in a direct and participatory manner by observing the voting and counting processes on the day of the election.

He stressed that waiting to monitor the remaining processes after voting in polling units was imperative.

We are not going to beat people to vote for us — Sen. Enang

Agboke implored each of the participating political parties to ensure that they deployed their accredited agents to polling units for effective monitoring.

He said that effective participation of all stakeholders would pave way for credible and successful general elections in 2019.

Agboke reiterated the commitment of INEC toward conducting free and credible polls that would be better than the 2015 general elections.