Breaking News
Translate

Togolese cook who allegedly murder boss is still alive

On 6:16 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Onozure Dania
Lagos- The 22 year old Togolese Cook Sunday Adefonou Anani, who was alleged to have died earlier this morning, is still alive.

Sunday Adefonou

Vanguard had gathered that Anani, who allegedly murdered his boss, Opeyemi Badamosi Chairman of Credit Switch Technology, was dead.

The sourced had told Vanguard that it heard the suspect counsel saying he got a message from his boss Mrs O.A Adeyemi of the Office of the Public Defender that she got a message that Anani was dead.

However when Vanguard visited the Ikoyi prison custody, to ascertain the veracity of the death of the suspect, Vanguard found out that the suspect was still alive.

How I met Davido — Chioma Rowland


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.